Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Egypt's first dog cafe proves a hit
Most people in Egypt feel dogs should not be touched or kept as pets, but one dog owner in Alexandria is catering for the growing trend in owning pets.
-
27 Jan 2018
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window