Ancient Egyptian King statue is moved

A 3,200 year old statue of Egyptian King Ramses II has been moved in Cairo to its new home in the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The 83-tonne monument was carefully transported by specialist army engineers and contractors on a 400m (1,300ft) journey from a storage area, costing an estimated 13.6m Egyptian pounds ($770,000; £540,000).

It is hoped the statue will help boost Egypt's tourism sector, which has suffered in recent years because of political violence.