Trump: Palestinians must respect US

Trump: 'Don't know if peace talks will ever take place'
US President Donald Trump has expressed doubt that peace talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis will ever take place.
Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Davos, Mr Trump said he was withholding millions of dollars in aid until the Palestinians joined peace talks.
25 Jan 2018
Middle East
