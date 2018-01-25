Inside Saudi anti-corruption campaign

Inside Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption campaign
The BBC has heard details about how Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption drive is being conducted. It began in November with the rounding-up and detention of dozens of citizens, including members of the royal family.
A Canada-based businessman who was flown to the kingdom to help the authorities construct a case against the billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has been talking to Newsnight's Mark Urban.
25 Jan 2018
- From the section Middle East