It's more than a month since Iraq's prime minister declared victory in his country's fight against the militants of Islamic State.

But in reality the battle is far from over, with attacks on Iraqi soldiers taking place on a daily basis.

Much of the fighting occurs on the porous border with Syria, where IS fighters are able to take refuge.

BBC Persian's Nafiseh Kohnavard joined the US Army at the station of al-Qaim, where the IS invasion of Iraq began, and where the fighting continues to this day.