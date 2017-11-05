Video

Footage distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al-Masirah television station has shown what it said was the launch of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled airport.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it had intercepted a device fired from Yemen on Saturday.

Witnesses reported seeing parts of the missile in the airport's car park, Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported.

Saudi Arabia is leading a campaign to defeat the Houthis, and is the biggest power in an international air coalition that has bombed the rebel group since 2015.