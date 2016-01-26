Kexit? Iraq's referendum explained

Video

Voters in parts of northern Iraq are due to head to the polls on Monday for an independence referendum.

Home to six million Kurds, the Kurdistan region already has its own government.

But now, after a long history of brutal repression, it wants to become an independent state.

Iraq's PM, the country's neighbours and Western powers want the vote cancelled or postponed.

BBC Arabic’s Radwa Gamal asked people in the regional capital, Irbil, why they want a Yes result.