Ayad Allawi: IS will be with us for a long time

Video

Iraq's second city, Mosul, is no longer in the hands of the so-called Islamic State (IS), but will any semblance of stability and unity follow?

Iraq’s Vice President Ayad Allawi told BBC Hardtalk that IS "will be with us for a long time" and while they may no longer hold territory in the same way, they will resort to the insurgent tactics of the past.

The humanitarian crisis in and around Mosul since the battle is “a ticking bomb" for the future of the country, Dr Allawi added.

Mosul defeat a blow to IS, but not the end

