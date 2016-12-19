Video
Aleppo zoo animals rescued and taken to Turkey
Animals trapped in Aleppo's damaged zoo have finally been rescued after more than six years of war.
The animals, including lions, tigers and bears, have been taken to a rehabilitation centre in western Turkey from the abandoned Aalim al-Sahar (Magic World) zoo.
The rescue effort was a joint project by charity Four Paws and the Turkish environment ministry.
Vets are now treating the animals, which will undergo rehabilitation before being found new homes.
-
27 Jul 2017
- From the section Middle East