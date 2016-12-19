Aleppo zoo animals finally rescued
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Aleppo zoo animals rescued and taken to Turkey

Animals trapped in Aleppo's damaged zoo have finally been rescued after more than six years of war.

The animals, including lions, tigers and bears, have been taken to a rehabilitation centre in western Turkey from the abandoned Aalim al-Sahar (Magic World) zoo.

The rescue effort was a joint project by charity Four Paws and the Turkish environment ministry.

Vets are now treating the animals, which will undergo rehabilitation before being found new homes.

Go to next video: Aleppo through a lens