Yazidi survivor: 'I was raped every day for six months'

Video

In 2014, so-called Islamic State fighters targeted the Yazidis, an ethnic Kurdish group in northern Iraq, killing the men and capturing the women and children.

Ekhlas, who was 14 at the time, tried to escape up Mount Sinjar but was not fast enough.

She was captured and held as a sex slave for six months.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.