Video

BBC Arabic's Feras Kilani and team join the Iraqi army as they push so-called Islamic State out of the centre of Mosul and recapture the site of the destroyed Great Mosque of al-Nuri.

The mosque is of great symbolic importance to both sides because Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance as IS leader there days after the jihadist group proclaimed the creation of a "caliphate" exactly three years ago.