Trump leak could have 'chilling effect' on Israel co-operation

The former US ambassador to Israel, Daniel Shapiro, says that if reports are accurate that President Donald Trump disclosed classified information from an Israeli agent in Syria, it could have a "chilling effect" on intelligence sharing between the allies.

Mr Trump has said that during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week he shared intelligence related to a potential airline bomb plot by so-called Islamic State. Israeli officials have not confirmed whether their country was the source of the information.