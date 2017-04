Media playback is unsupported on your device

Video

Inside the Iraqi Christian ghost town

The BBC's Paul Adams visits Qaraqosh, a once-thriving town of 50,000. It's still a shell, months after so-called Islamic State was pushed out.

The BBC's Paul Adams visits Qaraqosh, a once-thriving town of 50,000. It's still a shell, months after so-called Islamic State was pushed out.