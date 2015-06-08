Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Mosul: Control of women
Exclusive footage obtained by the BBC's Ghadi Sary from inside Mosul reveals how IS controls the lives of women.
The fall of Iraq's second-biggest city was part of the brutal, extremist group's rapid advance across the country, marking a huge setback for the Iraqi government and forcing thousands to flee.
-
08 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window