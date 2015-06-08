Women in Mosul, Iraq
Inside Mosul: Control of women

Exclusive footage obtained by the BBC's Ghadi Sary from inside Mosul reveals how IS controls the lives of women.

The fall of Iraq's second-biggest city was part of the brutal, extremist group's rapid advance across the country, marking a huge setback for the Iraqi government and forcing thousands to flee.

