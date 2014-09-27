Hassan Rouhani
Rouhani warning over nuclear deal

The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, has warned that time is running out for negotiating a permanent agreement on his country's nuclear programme.

Mr Rouhani told a news conference in New York that courageous decisions would be needed if a deal was to be struck by the deadline in late November.