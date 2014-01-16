Video

Former US defence secretary Robert Gates says additional sanctions on Iran while negotiations over the country's nuclear programme were ongoing would be a "serious mistake".

He was responding to a question over whether it would be in the US's interest to impose new, tougher sanctions immediately as called for by some members of the US Congress.

He was responding to a question over whether it would be in the US's interest to impose new, tougher sanctions immediately as called for by some members of the US Congress.

But Mr Gates said new sanctions, if the negotiations failed, could "strengthen the president's hand."

"The message needs to be sent to Iran that the failure of the negotiations does not just produce the status quo ante, but in fact will lead to conditions in Iran becoming more difficult," he said.

