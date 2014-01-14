Media player
Egypt's constitutional referendum - in 60 seconds
Egyptians are voting in a referendum on a new constitution, which would pave the way for presidential and parliamentary elections.
It would replace the controversial constitution approved by referendum in 2012, seven months before the military ousted President Mohammed Morsi.
Here is an outline to the background to the vote - in 60 seconds.
Video produced by Michael Hirst
14 Jan 2014
