An Egyptian vender sells copies of the last constitution in Cairo, Egypt, 28 December 2013
Egypt's constitutional referendum - in 60 seconds

Egyptians are voting in a referendum on a new constitution, which would pave the way for presidential and parliamentary elections.

It would replace the controversial constitution approved by referendum in 2012, seven months before the military ousted President Mohammed Morsi.

Here is an outline to the background to the vote - in 60 seconds.

Video produced by Michael Hirst

  • 14 Jan 2014