Video

Jordan's first professional female carpenter Aida Al Qurna hopes to inspire women to take on more traditionally male-dominated jobs in her country.

Carpentry is a profession which has long been associated more with men than women.

But Aida Al Qurna is a Jordanian woman who decided to break that mould by becoming her country's first professional female carpenter.

She hopes to inspire women to reshape gender roles by taking on more traditionally male-dominated jobs in her country.

Rafid Jabbouri reports.