Fatemah Hosseinpoor speaks to the BBC about how cultural attitudes towards disability in her home country of Iran convinced her to move to the UK to study.

Fatemah Hosseinpoor's dreams of a career in gymnastics were shattered following a bad fall from a vault at the age of 14.

Due to cultural attitudes towards disability in her home country of Iran, she spent 11 years in a wheelchair struggling to be accepted before deciding to come to the UK to study.

Anahita Shams reports.