Israeli Minister of Intelligence, Yuval Steinitz, tells BBC HARDtalk he hopes diplomacy with Iran will succeed.

Israeli Minister of Intelligence, Yuval Steinitz, has told HARDtalk he hopes the diplomatic process with Iran over its nuclear programme will be successful.

But Mr Steinitz also said that although Iran has changed its political tone, "it is still a very problematic regime," and warned that Israel preserved its right to defend itself against "an existential threat."

Iran says its nuclear programme is purely peaceful and denies seeking to create nuclear weapons.

