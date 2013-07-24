Video

Iraq's Foreign Minister, Hoshyar Zebari, tells BBC's HARDtalk the government does not encourage Iraqis to fight in Syria.

"We are for a political solution, we are for respect for the will of the Syrian people," said Mr Zebari, adding that they are "neutral".

Mr Zebari has previously said he wanted to rehabilitate Iraq's image after the fall of Saddam Hussein.

But since 2003 tens of thousands of civilians have died as a result of sectarian killings and a violent insurgency in Iraq, and it is now overlapping with sectarianism in neighbouring Syria.

