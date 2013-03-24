Iraq 10 years on: Real estate rush

Video

Ten years after the US-led invasion of Iraq, house values in parts of the country have risen as much as 10 times what they were a decade ago.

While a lot of private business struggles in Iraq, one bright spot is property - no more so than in Iraqi Kurdistan which has enjoyed stability in the past few years.

It is estimated house values are as much as 10 times what they were a decade ago.

But while it is good news for wealthy investors, it is not the same for those on the lower rungs of the housing ladder, struggling to buy or even rent.

Katy Watson reports.