Egypt: Hosni Mubarak coma claim denied by doctors

Video

There are conflicting reports about the health of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has been in hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh since reportedly suffering a heart attack in April.

His lawyer claimed the former leader had fallen into a coma, which has denied by doctors treating him at the hospital.

Mr Mubarak was ousted in February after a popular uprising and is due to go on trial next month.

The BBC's Cairo correspondent, Jon Leyne, reports.