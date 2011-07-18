Video
Egypt: Hosni Mubarak coma claim denied by doctors
There are conflicting reports about the health of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has been in hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh since reportedly suffering a heart attack in April.
His lawyer claimed the former leader had fallen into a coma, which has denied by doctors treating him at the hospital.
Mr Mubarak was ousted in February after a popular uprising and is due to go on trial next month.
The BBC's Cairo correspondent, Jon Leyne, reports.
