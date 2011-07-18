BBC's Jon Leyne
Egypt: Hosni Mubarak coma claim denied by doctors

There are conflicting reports about the health of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has been in hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh since reportedly suffering a heart attack in April.

His lawyer claimed the former leader had fallen into a coma, which has denied by doctors treating him at the hospital.

Mr Mubarak was ousted in February after a popular uprising and is due to go on trial next month.

The BBC's Cairo correspondent, Jon Leyne, reports.

