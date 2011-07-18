Syria clashes: 'Homs protesters killed'

Video

There have been reports of unrest in Syrian town of Albu Kamal near the Iraqi border, and the central city of Homs.

A human rights group said at least 30 civilians were killed in Homs on Satarday, in violence between supporters and opponents of President Bashar al-Assad.

His government faces ongoing questions over its reaction to the protests that began in March and have spread accross Syria.

The BBC's Daniel Griffiths reports.