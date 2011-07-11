Pro-Assad supporters attack US and French embassies
The United States has accused Syria of failing to protect its embassy in Damascus, after it was attacked by protesters.
Syrians loyal to President Bashar al-Assad tried to break into the building on Monday.
Guards at the French diplomatic compound fired live rounds to prevent an attack there.
The BBC's Owen Bennett Jones says the incident marks a "significant low" in the US ambassador's relationship with the Syrian authorities.
