Lula can help 'stabilise' institutions

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could help stabilise democratic conditions in the country's institutions, Dilma Rousseff has said.

Lula started a 12-year prison sentence last month for corruption. He maintains he is innocent.

Dilma Rousseff, who was herself president of Brazil from 2011 until her impeachment in 2016, told BBC Hardtalk’s Shaun Ley: “We have to reinstate democratic conditions in our institutions and they have to be stabilised. I strongly believe that President Lula can help with this stabilisation.

“And more than that, whether he is in prison or free, whether convicted or acquitted, he will necessarily be a strong presence in the reconstruction of Brazil," she added.

