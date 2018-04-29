Christians rebuild 'Satan's' temple

Video

Candomblé, a religion brought to Brazil by enslaved Africans, has been under attack in Brazil with at least eight temples targeted in Rio last year.

Conceição d'Lissá, a Candomblé priestess, has suffered these attacks and her temple was among those which were destroyed.

Much of the hostility against Candomblé comes from evangelical groups, which condemn it as "evil" and "the devil's work".

But evangelical pastor Lusmarina Campos is opposed to the demonisation of Candomblé and is helping Ms d'Lissá rebuild her temple.