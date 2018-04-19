The battle over Colombia's coca fields
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The battle over Colombia's coca fields

Despite the 2016 peace deal in Colombia, the country's cocaine trade is still flourishing.

Some blame the government for concentrating too hard on peace, others say that by going clean the Farc rebels have left a vacuum in the trade they once ruled.

Katy Watson visited Colombia's coca fields to hear from the people growing the crop, as well as those trying to stamp it out.

  • 19 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Colombia and Farc 'agreement reached'