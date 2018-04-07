Media player
Mexico to Trump: Don't take your 'frustrations' out on us
Mexico's president has condemned what he called "threatening or disrespectful attitudes" from Donald Trump.
In this national address, Enrique Peña Nieto said his US counterpart's real problems could lie closer to home.
Trump immigration: Texas sends National Guard to Mexico border
07 Apr 2018
