'They try to kiss us and touch us'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazilian sports reporters tackle on-air groping
Fifty-two female sports journalists in Brazil have launched a campaign against sexual harassment while they work.
They describe men trying to kiss and grope them while they are trying to broadcast live, and say they have been sent abusive messages and even rape threats online.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-43562912/brazilian-sports-reporters-tackle-on-air-gropingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window