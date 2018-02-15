Evil rat stars in political Rio parade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rio Carnival: Evil rat stars in winning political parade
Beija Flor is one of Rio de Janeiro's most traditional samba schools, known for glitzy performances.
But their winning performance this year took a more sinister turn.
-
15 Feb 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-43075217/rio-carnival-evil-rat-stars-in-winning-political-paradeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window