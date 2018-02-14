Maduro’s government 'threat to the region’

Video

Events taking place in Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro’s government represent the biggest crisis in the Western hemisphere, a former mayor of El Hatillo has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

David Smolansky was the opposition mayor of the neighbourhood in Caracas until he fled the country to escape a prison sentence for a failing to prevent anti-government protests.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News on Wednesday 14 February and on the BBC News Channel on Thursday 15 February 2018 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)