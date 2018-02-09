Media player
Rio Carnival's last dance?
Rio de Janeiro's samba schools are worried about the future of the city's famous carnival amid funding cuts.
The city's mayor has said he will use the money saved to pay for children's meals at public day-care centres.
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
