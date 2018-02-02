Time-lapse of Guatemala volcano

Media player
Volcanic eruptions in Guatemala captured in time-lapse video
Volcan de Fuego sent ash over a mile into the sky during the eruption. It is one of three active volcanoes in the Central American nation.
02 Feb 2018
Latin America & Caribbean
