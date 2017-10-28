'Cheerleading is not just for women'

Video

Despite movie stereotypes, there are very few all-female cheerleading teams in Brazil.

But 20-year-old Dylan says he has still been teased for taking part in what is widely seen as a women's sport.

Video journalist: Dina Demrdash

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

