Women were banned from playing football in Brazil for more than 30 years, and girls can still struggle to be taken seriously on the pitch.

A team from BBC 100 Women is working on helping girls feel more integrated in Brazil's football culture.

At one school in Rio de Janeiro, a group of students found their own solution to win the right to play.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

With your help, they'll be coming up with real-life solutions and we want you to get involved with your ideas. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women