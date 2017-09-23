Mexico quake: 'If you die saving someone it's ok'
Search and rescue efforts are continuing in Mexico following Tuesday's devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake.
The BBC followed the recovery effort at one building in Mexico City after a man was spotted trapped under the rubble.
Dozens of rescue workers risked their lives to try to find him.
Juan Paullier from the the BBC's Mundo service has the story.
Producer Olivia Lang. Camera Natasha Pizzey.
-
23 Sep 2017
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean