Hurricane Jose: We must get every resident off Barbuda, says PM
The entire population of Barbuda, the small Caribbean island devastated by Hurricane Irma, has been told to evacuate, before a second powerful storm, Hurricane Jose, hits the region on Saturday.
The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, said the aim was to get the island's residents - about 1,600 people - to neighbouring Antigua.
"We cannot afford a situation in which Barbuda is hit by yet another hurricane in these kind of conditions," he said.
08 Sep 2017
