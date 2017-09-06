Video
Santos: Pope will boost reconciliation in Colombia
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has told the BBC that the Pope's visit will help Colombians make peace with one another after the end of the country's long civil war.
"For that we need reconciliation among Colombians and the Pope comes with that objective in mind," Mr Santos said.
The leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) has disarmed and in June officially ceased to be an armed group.
