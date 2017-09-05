Video
Journey into the jungle to meet Colombia's last guerrillas
The Colombian government and the ELN, the country's last guerrilla group, have announced a ceasefire, potentially ending more than half a century of armed conflict.
As part of the deal, the ELN has agreed to stop kidnapping people, one of its most controversial tactics.
The BBC's Natalio Cosoy travelled deep into the jungle of Chocó province, just days before the deal was announced.
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean