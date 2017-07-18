Bermuda shipwreck digitally recreated by divers

Video

The seas around Bermuda have more shipwrecks per mile than any other place on Earth.

The shallow waters with 200 sq miles (519 sq km) of coral reefs are a delight for snorkellers and divers but very hazardous for boats.

There are now plans to digitally map some of the shipwrecks which will allow anyone to go on a virtual dive to see them.

The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan went on a dive to see how the Montana, which sank in 1863 is now being digitally recreated.