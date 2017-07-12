Surfing community fights tide of building on Chilean coast

Video

Punta de Lobos in Chile has become famous for being one of the best places to surf in South America.

But as the area gained popularity, developers were keen to capitalise on its success and plans were made for extensive building along the cliffs of largely private land.

A non-profit-making organisation, the Punta de Lobos Foundation, was set up among local people to fight the development plans.

Along with other conservation bodies such as Save the Waves, they have worked to halt shore side construction and to keep the cliffs open to the public.

The BBC Travel Show’s Christa Larwood finds out more.