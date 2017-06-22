Rebuilding Constitucion after a quake and tsunami

Video

In February 2010, the central coast of Chile was hit by one of the biggest earthquakes ever recorded and the city of Constitucion was sitting at the epicentre.

The quake triggered a tsunami. Waves 15m (49ft) high engulfed the city washing away everything in their path.

Seven years on, The Travel Show's Christa Larwood visits the area to meet people rebuilding the city, setting up new businesses and hoping tourist visitors will help strengthen the revival.

