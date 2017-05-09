Video
Venezuela crisis: 'I'm protesting for our freedom'
For more than a month, Venezuelans have taken to the streets in large protests against President Nicolas Maduro.
They demand fresh elections, something Mr Maduro has refused to do. As the impasse continues, the economic crisis intensifies, with triple-digit inflation and widespread shortages of basic goods.
The BBC's Vladimir Hernandez has talked to some protesters in the capital, Caracas.
10 May
