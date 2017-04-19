Princess Eud: Changing Haiti's image through rap

Video

Princess Eud is leading the way for female Haitian rappers. Her powerful lyrics speak of women's right and injustices.

"When someone has a microphone in their hand, they need to speak powerful things."

Princess Eud is leading the way for female Haitian rappers. Her powerful lyrics speak of women's right and injustices.

She also wants to inspire her generation of young Haitians to reconnect with their traditional roots, with her own fashion label mixing Haitian and African designs.

Hear more about musicians flying the Haitian flag on Outlook from BBC World Service.