Cuban with US flag disrupts Havana parade
A man ran through Revolution Square in protest before being bundled to the ground and led away.
A protester brandishing a US flag ran in front huge crowds at Havana's May Day parade, before being roughly escorted out of the way.
Behind him, supporters of the Communist government gathered under a banner reading "Our strength is unity¨.
Communist Cuba marks International Workers' Day annually on 1 May, with millions of citizens participating.
The US and Cuba were old Cold War foes, whose relations have been thawing in recent times.
01 May
