Cuban with US flag disrupts Havana parade

Video

A man ran through Revolution Square in protest before being bundled to the ground and led away.

Behind him, supporters of the Communist government gathered under a banner reading "Our strength is unity¨.

Communist Cuba marks International Workers' Day annually on 1 May, with millions of citizens participating.

The US and Cuba were old Cold War foes, whose relations have been thawing in recent times.