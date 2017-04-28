Venezuela: 'I'm fighting for my country'

Video

We take a look at what is behind the political unrest and why people are taking to the streets.

At least 29 people died in Venezuela in April as a result of the ongoing political unrest in the country.

There are further protests expected on 1 May - as the opposition seeks to maintain the pressure on President Maduro to call for early elections.

