Motherhood in the time of Zika

Video

Katie Falkenberg's photo feature on mothers caring for children damaged by the Zika virus in Brazil was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017.

Katie Falkenberg's photo feature on mothers caring for children damaged by the Zika virus in Brazil was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017.

Falkenberg spoke to us about the hardship and love of the mothers she photographed in northeast Brazil in early 2016.

Video journalist: Suniti Singh; images courtesy of Los Angeles Times and Katie Falkenberg

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.