Cooking my way out of poverty

Video

The Pachacutec Culinary Institute in Peru is training young people to be chefs in one of Lima's poorest neighbourhoods.

Elsa Arotinco is a graduate of the institute. She describes her life and her hopes for the future.

"It's dangerous walking home at night but my father tells me to keep walking with my head up high. My parents wanted me to go to university but I have always loved to cook."

