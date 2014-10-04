Video
Former Haiti president Jean-Claude Duvalier dies
Haiti's former ruler Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier has died of a heart attack in the capital Port-au-Prince, reports quoting official sources say.
Duvalier was just 19 when in 1971 he inherited the title of "president-for-life" from his father, the notorious Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier.
He was accused of corruption, human rights abuses and repression in his rule, which ended in a 1986 uprising.
After years of exile in France, he returned to Haiti in 2011 and remained a controversial figure, as the BBC's Tom Esslemont explains.
